Police still looking for ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect in Powell County

WYMT Mountain News Weekend Edition newscast at 6 p.m. on Saturday
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 6:02 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
POWELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - SATURDAY UPDATE: Officials with the Powell County Sheriff’s Office said Cody Wayne Johnson may be in a stolen black 2007 Ford Focus.

In a Facebook post, police shared a photo of the car from 12:57 p.m. Friday, and said Johnson was in the car.

The car was photographed at the intersection of South Main and College Ave. in Stanton.

ORIGINAL STORY: Police are warning people about a man they say is armed and dangerous in one Eastern Kentucky county.

Officials with the Powell County Sheriff’s Office posted the alert late Thursday night on the department’s Facebook page.

They are working with Kentucky State Police and the Clark County Sheriff’s Office to find Cody Wayne Johnson. We are told he was last seen in the Slade area on foot or potentially on a motorcycle or dirt bike. He was also spotted with several others in a dark blue 2023 Nissan Titan with Wisconsin tags.

Johnson is wanted out of Fulton County and Madison County for non-related charges.

If you see him, police say to stay away and call 911 immediately.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

