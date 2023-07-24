Fact Check | Questions about AppHarvest’s bankruptcy filing

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - In just six years, the indoor farming company AppHarvest went from startup to Wall Street Darling to bankrupt. Here are some answers to questions about the company and its bankruptcy filing.

What is AppHarvest?

AppHarvest is a sustainable food company. Its mission is to develop and operate some of the world’s largest high-tech indoor farms with robotics and artificial intelligence.

What is indoor farming?

AppHarvest’s indoor farms are designed to grow produce using sunshine, rainwater and up to 90% less water than open-field growing. The goal is to produce yields up to 30 times that of traditional agriculture and prevent pollution from agricultural runoff.

How big are AppHarvest’s operations?

AppHarvest operates its 60-acre flagship farm in Morehead which produces tomatoes; a 15-acre indoor farm for salad greens in Berea; a 30-acre farm for strawberries and cucumbers in Somerset; and a 60-acre farm in Richmond for tomatoes.

The four-farm network consists of 165 acres under glass.

Was filing for bankruptcy the only option?

AppHarvest says it’s working to restructure the operations at the company in an effort to maximize the value creditors can expect to achieve and to preserve jobs.

The company is pursuing a transition of its AppHarvest Berea operations to AppHarvest’s distribution partner, Mastronardi Produce, or one of its affiliates, in exchange for approximately $3.75 million, additional incremental funding and support for the company’s restructuring plan. This transition is subject to approval of the Court.

The company has also obtained a commitment from Equilibrium, the company’s largest secured creditor, to provide approximately $30 million of debtor-in-possession financing to provide the necessary liquidity to support operations at the AppHarvest Morehead, AppHarvest Richmond and AppHarvest Somerset farms during the Chapter 11 process. The DIP financing is subject to approval of the Court.

“The AppHarvest board of directors and executive leadership evaluated several strategic alternatives to maximize value for all stakeholders prior to the Chapter 11 filing,” said AppHarvest CEO Tony Martin. “The Chapter 11 filing provides protection while we work to transition operation of our strategic plan, Project New Leaf, which has shown strong progress toward operational efficiencies resulting in higher sales, cost savings and product quality.”

Is AppHarvest still open for business?

The company says business operations will continue at the farms, including shipping product to top national grocery store chains, restaurants, and food service outlets.

