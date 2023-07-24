FIRST ALERT | Chris Bailey Tracks Steamy Temps and Some Storms

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Our week is starting off with tame temps and some storms dropping into the region. As the week wears on, temps start to sizzle a little bit with a few more thunderstorms rumbling about the region.

Let’s kick things off with what’s going on out there today.

Temps today are deeper into the 80s with a mix of sun and clouds. We are watching for scattered showers and storms to blow up, especially during the afternoon and evening. Some of those storms may be strong or severe, especially in the north.

Scattered showers and storms will be around for the rest of the week as the heat across the plains makes that expected run at us. Highs can reach the upper 80s to low 90s across central and eastern Kentucky later this week with the numbers in the west possibly going above that. The wet ground and lush vegetation are both at work here and may very well keep the numbers on the lower end of all this. Those scattered storms will also have a say.

A cold front arrives by Monday with much cooler air returning early next week.

