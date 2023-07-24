Friends, classmates of Vanessa Baker find ways to remember her

BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The historic flooding in Eastern Kentucky took the lives of 44 people, the majority of them losing their lives when floodwaters swept them away.

Others lost their lives in the months after from flood-related issues.

Vanessa Baker was declared dead months after the flood. She was swept away in the Lost Creek community, one of the hardest hit areas, and her body was never found.

We spoke with some of her classmates as they find ways to honor and remember their friend.

“If I was to describe the Class of 1980, it would be close,” said Dave Haddix.

The bunch has kept in touch on social media and frequently plan get-togethers and reunions.

“It’s just stuck with us through the years. We’ve not lost that,” said Haddix.

But this year’s gathering is missing a very special someone.

“I feel her presence. This is what we have of her, it’s our only living thing,” said Karen Southwood.

The community, her family and friends held out hope after Baker went missing in July 2022.

“I would always pray that maybe today would be the day that we find her, but they haven’t found her yet, and I don’t know that they ever will,” said coworker Patty Howard. “But I know where her spirit is, and I know where she is. She doesn’t have to worry or be afraid of water or anything.

Search and rescue crews from all over the state spent hours and hours combing through brush and debris. With each passing day, hope faded.

“We were all praying at first that it wasn’t true, that she would be found safe,” Haddix said. “And then we just sort of sit on the edge of our seats waiting for some news that never came.

As they tried to cope with the loss of their dear friend, they knew they needed to do something to keep her memory alive.

A bench, now permanently installed at Douthitt Park, is forever a reminder of a woman so deeply loved by this community, made possible after money poured in from all over the country and her fellow classmates chipping in for this bittersweet tribute.

“It’s here to remember Vanessa but, what I want people to see, is the love and the hope that’s behind this bench. I just want the family to know that our class loved Vanessa just like a sister,” said Haddix.

And it’s not lost on her friends, the location of where the bench sits.

Vanessa spent years working for the school system and now will always have a place to be surrounded by the laughter of children.

“I’m gonna see her sitting right there, even though she never sat here. I’ll see her sitting right there. Having the time of her life, she just sitting here watching people,” said Southwood.

“We don’t want really want people to sit here and remember what happened on that day a year ago,” said Haddix. “I would rather they sit here and remember the time we had with Vanessa and maybe get a little comfort out of that.”

