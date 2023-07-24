Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
2023 St. Jude Dream Home

Good Question: Are there any rules for the content of political ads that are aired?

TV
TV(MGN)
By Victor Puente
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 2:17 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - You have no doubt already seen plenty of ads for the upcoming election. One viewer had a question about the claims they make in the ads.

For today’s Good Question, Bridget asks, “Are there any rules regarding the content of political ads prior to them being aired?”

This answer comes from our parent company, Gray Media.

They tell us that when it comes to candidate advertisements, broadcast TV stations like WKYT are prohibited from censoring the content of their ads. That’s in accordance with federal election laws. This applies to all federal, state, and local legally qualified candidates.

There is a difference for non-candidate advertising, sometimes referred to as “issue” ads. Our station does require the group placing the ad to submit substantiation and documentation for all claims made in the advertisement. And it is reviewed before we air it.

If you have a Good Question you’d like us to try to answer, send it to goodquestion@wkyt.com.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - A child died after being accidentally run over by their father.
5-year-old dead after being accidentally run over by father
Back to school
School start dates around Kentucky
A Lexington police vehicle is part of an accident that has roads shut down near Broadway and...
Two Lexington Police officers suffer minor injuries after suspect steals cruiser
Gregory Johnson and Sarah Hewitt-Johnson each face charges of criminal abuse, wanton...
Kentucky couple facing charges after kids found living in ‘deplorable’ conditions
Crews shut down Man O' War to investigate.
One person seriously hurt in overnight crash

Latest News

With it nearing the one-year mark of devastating floods that hit Eastern Kentucky, Appalachian...
ARH back-to-school drive underway to help kids affected by EKY flooding
A man was taken to the hospital after he was shot during a situation with police in Berea,...
KSP investigating after man shot during police situation in Berea
Ribbon cut on new affordable housing in Lexington
Ribbon cut on new affordable housing in Lexington
Person hurt after going over Cumberland Falls
WATCH | Person hurt after going over Cumberland Falls