Good Question: Are there any rules for the content of political ads that are aired?

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - You have no doubt already seen plenty of ads for the upcoming election. One viewer had a question about the claims they make in the ads.

For today’s Good Question, Bridget asks, “Are there any rules regarding the content of political ads prior to them being aired?”

This answer comes from our parent company, Gray Media.

They tell us that when it comes to candidate advertisements, broadcast TV stations like WKYT are prohibited from censoring the content of their ads. That’s in accordance with federal election laws. This applies to all federal, state, and local legally qualified candidates.

There is a difference for non-candidate advertising, sometimes referred to as “issue” ads. Our station does require the group placing the ad to submit substantiation and documentation for all claims made in the advertisement. And it is reviewed before we air it.

If you have a Good Question you’d like us to try to answer, send it to goodquestion@wkyt.com.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.