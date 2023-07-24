Guitar lost then found in EKY flooding helping bring hope to community

PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Some entire communities in Eastern Kentucky had widespread destruction after the flooding last year.

Buckhorn is a tiny community surrounded by mountains and streams in Perry County. Its school remains closed, still in need of major repairs after the flood.

Despite so much devastation, there remains a lot of hope in the small community.

Buckhorn resident Abigail Eversole’s music has been used to bring hope to many, both in her community and elsewhere.

“Most of all this year, it has been to my job to tell people there is a God,” said Eversole.

She plays a rare guitar that was lost and then found after the flood.

She now sings in front of the building her family is calling “the ark” because the floodwaters washed it off its foundation but kept it mostly intact.

“God is amazing. Because there is more hope than there is grass in this field,” said Eversole.

The grass was covered in muddy water a year ago. Her home was picked up and crushed. She and her family are still living with other relatives. But they’re not complaining.

Eversole told us that she cleaned her guitar after the flood but kept just a little bit of mud on the guitar strap as a reminder of what happened.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.