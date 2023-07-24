Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
2023 St. Jude Dream Home

Guitar lost then found in EKY flooding helping bring hope to community

Abigail Eversole’s story of how her rare, precious guitar was lost, then found, in the flood...
Abigail Eversole’s story of how her rare, precious guitar was lost, then found, in the flood received nationwide attention.(WKYT)
By Phil Pendleton
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 4:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Some entire communities in Eastern Kentucky had widespread destruction after the flooding last year.

Buckhorn is a tiny community surrounded by mountains and streams in Perry County. Its school remains closed, still in need of major repairs after the flood.

Despite so much devastation, there remains a lot of hope in the small community.

Buckhorn resident Abigail Eversole’s music has been used to bring hope to many, both in her community and elsewhere.

“Most of all this year, it has been to my job to tell people there is a God,” said Eversole.

She plays a rare guitar that was lost and then found after the flood.

She now sings in front of the building her family is calling “the ark” because the floodwaters washed it off its foundation but kept it mostly intact.

“God is amazing. Because there is more hope than there is grass in this field,” said Eversole.

The grass was covered in muddy water a year ago. Her home was picked up and crushed. She and her family are still living with other relatives. But they’re not complaining.

Eversole told us that she cleaned her guitar after the flood but kept just a little bit of mud on the guitar strap as a reminder of what happened.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - A child died after being accidentally run over by their father.
5-year-old dead after being accidentally run over by father
Back to school
School start dates around Kentucky
AppHarvest has filed for bankruptcy.
AppHarvest files for bankruptcy
A Lexington police vehicle is part of an accident that has roads shut down near Broadway and...
Two Lexington Police officers suffer minor injuries after suspect steals cruiser
Gregory Johnson and Sarah Hewitt-Johnson each face charges of criminal abuse, wanton...
Kentucky couple facing charges after kids found living in ‘deplorable’ conditions

Latest News

Vanessa Baker was last seen in July of 2022, just before devastating floods hit eastern Kentucky.
Friends, classmates of Vanessa Baker find ways to remember her
With it nearing the one-year mark of devastating floods that hit Eastern Kentucky, Appalachian...
ARH back-to-school drive underway to help kids affected by EKY flooding
Jason Lindsey's Forecast | Tracking a Summer-Like Pattern Next Week
Shepherd’s House Hosts 24th Annual Run For Recovery
WATCH | Shepherd’s House Hosts 24th Annual Run For Recovery