Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Summer sizzle is about to find us

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Storm chances and a lot of heat will show up around here.

We have been much cooler than the rest of the country. Those areas have been under the heat dome for a while now. We are about to find ourselves right in the thick of it later this week. It all starts with a return to normal today. You will likely see highs hit the mid to upper-80s this afternoon to evening. A few showers & thunderstorms will develop later in the day. While I don’t expect anything major, some of the thunderstorms that develop could produce gusty winds with some heavy rain.

Rain chances remain scattered through the rest of the week. By the middle of the week, the heat will really push through the region. At that point, our highs should hit the 90-degree mark. When you factor in the humidity, the heat index will likely run around the mid-90s. It will get even hotter by the end of the week. The actual air temperature will reach the mid-90s and your heat index will likely hit 100 or higher.

Take care of each other!

