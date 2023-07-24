Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
2023 St. Jude Dream Home

KSP investigating after man shot during police situation in Berea

MGN police lights
MGN police lights(MGN)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 12:36 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEREA, Ky. (WKYT) - A man was taken to the hospital after he was shot during a situation with police in Berea, according to Mayor Bruce Fraley.

It happened around 10:30 Monday morning on Redbud Drive.

Mayor Fraley says police were responding to a domestic situation when shots were fired.

No officers were injured, but a man involved in the domestic situation was shot once and taken to the hospital. We’re told he will be placed in police custody after being treated.

Kentucky State Police is investigating what happened.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - A child died after being accidentally run over by their father.
5-year-old dead after being accidentally run over by father
Back to school
School start dates around Kentucky
A Lexington police vehicle is part of an accident that has roads shut down near Broadway and...
Two Lexington Police officers suffer minor injuries after suspect steals cruiser
Gregory Johnson and Sarah Hewitt-Johnson each face charges of criminal abuse, wanton...
Kentucky couple facing charges after kids found living in ‘deplorable’ conditions
Crews shut down Man O' War to investigate.
One person seriously hurt in overnight crash

Latest News

With it nearing the one-year mark of devastating floods that hit Eastern Kentucky, Appalachian...
ARH back-to-school drive underway to help kids affected by EKY flooding
Ribbon cut on new affordable housing in Lexington
Ribbon cut on new affordable housing in Lexington
Person hurt after going over Cumberland Falls
WATCH | Person hurt after going over Cumberland Falls
AppHarvest files for bankruptcy
WATCH | AppHarvest files for bankruptcy