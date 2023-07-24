One injured in Pike County shooting

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - One person was injured Monday afternoon in a shooting in Pikeville.

According to the arrest citation, officers with the Pikeville Police Department confirmed that they received a call about a man with a gunshot wound on the bypass in Pikeville. Chris Staton told officials that he was involved in a fight with Timothy Dale Newsome of Virgie, and that he had a gun.

Officers identified Newsome walking back to the scene and Staton confirmed Newsome was the man who shot at him.

During the course of the fight, Staton said that one of Newsome’s shots grazed his head while another went to the wall of an apartment building.

Newsome said that Staton tried to take his gun and that he feared for his life, which led to the shooting.

Newsome was charged with attempted 2nd degree assault and taken to the Pike County Detention Center.

