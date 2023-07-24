One person seriously hurt in overnight crash

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Police are investigating after a motorcycle and an SUV collided at the intersection of Man O’ War and Easthill Drive around 10:30 last night.

Police say the motorcyclist has life-threatening injuries. And the driver of the SUV is okay. A crash reconstruction team had the road shut down while they investigated. The road has since reopened.

