Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
2023 St. Jude Dream Home

Ribbon cut on new affordable housing in Lexington

Ribbon cut on new affordable housing in Lexington
Ribbon cut on new affordable housing in Lexington
By Lucy Bryson
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 12:20 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Six new affordable housing units in Lexington’s East End neighborhood are now available for applications after a ribbon-cutting ceremony Monday.

“Affordable housing doesn’t happen without partnership, like our partnership with the housing authority,” said Mayor Linda Gorton.

The Lexington Housing Authority has been working to bring affordable homes to the area for years, and with funding from other federal developments. That goal is becoming a reality.

“The city is not a partner in this development, it was built through the housing authority’s good stewardship of fees from other federal developments,” said Mayor Gorton.

The top-of-the-line townhouses include granite countertops, walk-in closets, dishwashers, and more, with one unit being fully furnished by Ethan Allen.

Officials say rent is based on low-income housing tax credit maximum rent limits, and housing vouchers are accepted.

“I have so many folks who live in the community who still may not be able to afford to live here, but thank you for those vouchers because that will give them a leg up,” said councilmember Tayna Fogle.

The Lexington Housing Authority is also partnering with the city for more upcoming developments, including a new Head Start center and more affordable single-family houses coming to Dr. Zirl Palmer Lane, just two blocks from the new townhouses.

Applications for the new townhomes will be accepted Monday, July 24, to Friday, September 15.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - A child died after being accidentally run over by their father.
5-year-old dead after being accidentally run over by father
Back to school
School start dates around Kentucky
A Lexington police vehicle is part of an accident that has roads shut down near Broadway and...
Two Lexington Police officers suffer minor injuries after suspect steals cruiser
Gregory Johnson and Sarah Hewitt-Johnson each face charges of criminal abuse, wanton...
Kentucky couple facing charges after kids found living in ‘deplorable’ conditions
Crews shut down Man O' War to investigate.
One person seriously hurt in overnight crash

Latest News

With it nearing the one-year mark of devastating floods that hit Eastern Kentucky, Appalachian...
ARH back-to-school drive underway to help kids affected by EKY flooding
MGN police lights
KSP investigating after man shot during police situation in Berea
Person hurt after going over Cumberland Falls
WATCH | Person hurt after going over Cumberland Falls
AppHarvest files for bankruptcy
WATCH | AppHarvest files for bankruptcy