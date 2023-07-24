Ribbon cut on new affordable housing in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Six new affordable housing units in Lexington’s East End neighborhood are now available for applications after a ribbon-cutting ceremony Monday.

“Affordable housing doesn’t happen without partnership, like our partnership with the housing authority,” said Mayor Linda Gorton.

The Lexington Housing Authority has been working to bring affordable homes to the area for years, and with funding from other federal developments. That goal is becoming a reality.

“The city is not a partner in this development, it was built through the housing authority’s good stewardship of fees from other federal developments,” said Mayor Gorton.

The top-of-the-line townhouses include granite countertops, walk-in closets, dishwashers, and more, with one unit being fully furnished by Ethan Allen.

Officials say rent is based on low-income housing tax credit maximum rent limits, and housing vouchers are accepted.

“I have so many folks who live in the community who still may not be able to afford to live here, but thank you for those vouchers because that will give them a leg up,” said councilmember Tayna Fogle.

The Lexington Housing Authority is also partnering with the city for more upcoming developments, including a new Head Start center and more affordable single-family houses coming to Dr. Zirl Palmer Lane, just two blocks from the new townhouses.

Applications for the new townhomes will be accepted Monday, July 24, to Friday, September 15.

