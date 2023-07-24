Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
2023 St. Jude Dream Home

Trader Joe’s recalls cookies that may contain rocks

Trader Joe’s is recalling some of its cookies because they may contain rocks.
Trader Joe’s is recalling some of its cookies because they may contain rocks.(Trader Joe's)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 10:38 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Trader Joe’s announced a recall Friday of some of its cookies because they may contain rocks.

The cookies subject to recall are:

  • Trader Joe’s Almond Windmill Cookies (SKU# 98744) with sell by dates of Oct. 19, 2023, through Oct. 21, 2023
  • Trader Joe’s Dark Chocolate Chunk and Almond Cookies (SKU# 82752) with sell by dates of Oct. 17, 2023, through Oct. 21, 2023

Trader Joe’s said all potentially affected products have been pulled from store shelves. If you have purchased the affected products, the chain urges customers not to eat them.

Customers with any questions can call Trader Joe’s Customer Relations at (626) 599-3817.

Further information was not available. It’s unclear how rocks may have gotten into the cookies.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - A child died after being accidentally run over by their father.
5-year-old dead after being accidentally run over by father
Back to school
School start dates around Kentucky
A Lexington police vehicle is part of an accident that has roads shut down near Broadway and...
Two Lexington Police officers suffer minor injuries after suspect steals cruiser
Gregory Johnson and Sarah Hewitt-Johnson each face charges of criminal abuse, wanton...
Kentucky couple facing charges after kids found living in ‘deplorable’ conditions
Photo Courtesy: Kelly Burton
Person injured after attempting to go over Cumberland Falls

Latest News

FILE - Standing with former Northwestern athletes, attorney Ben Crump speaks during a press...
First lawsuit filed on behalf of female Northwestern University athlete as hazing scandal widens
Electric vehicle charging deserts plague much of the country
FILE - Police said the man who fell was a volunteer for the Balloon Glow and Laser Show at the...
Man hospitalized after falling out of hot air balloon, police say
A large rescue operation had to be conducted at Cumberland Falls.
Person hurt after going over Cumberland Falls
Kayak outfitter Jessie Fuentes stands above the Rio Grande in Eagle Pass , Texas, Thursday,...
Texas is using disaster declarations to install buoys and razor wire on the US-Mexico border