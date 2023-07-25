Appalachia Rises: How you can help

Everyday Kentucky
Appalachian Regional Healthcare has a few different ways that you can provide support to people who are still working to recover from the devastating flooding in Eastern Kentucky.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 10:53 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Appalachian Regional Healthcare has a few different ways that you can provide support to people who are still working to recover from the devastating flooding in Eastern Kentucky:

Purchase an “I Love Appalachia T-Shirt” benefiting the ARH Flood Relief Fund. All proceeds go to our Eastern Kentucky communities that have been devastated by catastrophic flooding.

ARH is also continuing to provide help for the area with free school supplies for local students in need.

Supplies can be dropped off at:

  • In Lexington:
    • ARH Lexington Corporate Office at 2260 Executive Drive, Lexington, KY, from Monday, July 24, to Friday, July 28, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • In Hazard:
    • ARH Disaster Relief Center located in the former JC Penney building at 278 Black Gold Boulevard in Hazard open for drop-offs from 9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday, July 24 through Friday, July 28.

Prefer to shop online? Online orders can be shipped to:

  • Appalachian Regional Healthcare, 2260 Executive Drive, Lexington, KY 40505

Click here for all the ways to donate.

