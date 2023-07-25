Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
2023 St. Jude Dream Home

Appalachian Regional Healthcare at center of getting aid efforts after EKY flooding

Aid began arriving in Eastern Kentucky within hours of daylight after flooding devastated the...
Aid began arriving in Eastern Kentucky within hours of daylight after flooding devastated the region.(WKYT)
By Alexa Minton
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 4:25 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Aid began arriving in Eastern Kentucky within hours of daylight after flooding devastated the region.

At the center of those efforts was Appalachian Regional Healthcare.

Their employees were also impacted by the floods, some missing for hours. Despite their losses, it didn’t stop them from serving their mission to help those in Eastern Kentucky during such a tough time.

[Click here for all the ways to donate]

ARH President and CEO Holly Phillips says they’re still doing what they can today to help flood survivors.

“I will never forget the morning that this all happened on July 28,” said Phillips.

Philips says the morning of July 28 is a day many in Eastern Kentucky will never forget.

“I was actually at the gym that I go to most mornings to workout and, all of sudden, my watch starts blowing up with text messages,” said Philips. The magnitude, I mean, I just, at that point, couldn’t wrap my head around it. But knew it was in the mission of ARH that we had to do something.”

ARH jumped into action to serve their Appalachian communities.

“Within the first 24 hours, we stood up an incident command center here in our Lexington office,” said Philips.

In Lexington, Phillips watched central Kentuckians show up with water, food, clothing, cleaning supplies, and personal hygiene products for flood survivors, packing their lexington office. All while their own employees were also putting aside their needs to help others.

“It was just an unbelievable time, and to think about what our employees that were still coming to work...some of them did not have a home anymore,” said Philips.

Within a week and a half, ARH’s distribution efforts grew into a 34,000 square-foot former JC Penney storefront in Hazard. To this day, they continue to collect donations.

“During that time, no one had a job title, and we all pitched in equally, wherever we could, to serve the mission,” said Philips.

ARH’s efforts are felt tremendously through the mountains.

By the end of 2022, their efforts helped more than 20,000 people, more than 5,500 households and they distributed more than 3,200 tons of supplies.

All that was made possible with the help of over 2,200 volunteers.

Phillips says she knows recovery and rebuilding are far from over, but she says hope is still there.

“I hope people still see the hope and opportunity that exists in the mountains and the Appalachian region that we serve,” said Philips.

Phillips says, that to date, ARH has raised $2.2 million through their ARG relief fund. They’ve distributed more than $1.3 million of it to flood victims. They are still raising money and collecting donations.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

AppHarvest has filed for bankruptcy.
AppHarvest files for bankruptcy
Carlee Russell, a 25-year-old woman from Hoover, Alabama, was initially reported missing July 13.
Alabama woman confesses to fabricating kidnapping
Dr. Corye Franklin
FCPS announces new principal for Henry Clay High School
Back to school
School start dates around Kentucky
A large rescue operation had to be conducted at Cumberland Falls.
Man survives going over Cumberland Falls, asks for smoke

Latest News

Appalachian Regional Healthcare has a few different ways that you can provide support to people...
Appalachia Rises: How you can help
Abigail Eversole’s story of how her rare, precious guitar was lost, then found, in the flood...
Guitar lost then found in EKY flooding helping bring hope to community
Vanessa Baker was last seen in July of 2022, just before devastating floods hit eastern Kentucky.
Friends, classmates of Vanessa Baker find ways to remember her
With it nearing the one-year mark of devastating floods that hit Eastern Kentucky, Appalachian...
ARH back-to-school drive underway to help kids affected by EKY flooding