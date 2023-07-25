Appalachian Regional Healthcare at center of getting aid efforts after EKY flooding

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Aid began arriving in Eastern Kentucky within hours of daylight after flooding devastated the region.

At the center of those efforts was Appalachian Regional Healthcare.

Their employees were also impacted by the floods, some missing for hours. Despite their losses, it didn’t stop them from serving their mission to help those in Eastern Kentucky during such a tough time.

ARH President and CEO Holly Phillips says they’re still doing what they can today to help flood survivors.

“I will never forget the morning that this all happened on July 28,” said Phillips.

Philips says the morning of July 28 is a day many in Eastern Kentucky will never forget.

“I was actually at the gym that I go to most mornings to workout and, all of sudden, my watch starts blowing up with text messages,” said Philips. The magnitude, I mean, I just, at that point, couldn’t wrap my head around it. But knew it was in the mission of ARH that we had to do something.”

ARH jumped into action to serve their Appalachian communities.

“Within the first 24 hours, we stood up an incident command center here in our Lexington office,” said Philips.

In Lexington, Phillips watched central Kentuckians show up with water, food, clothing, cleaning supplies, and personal hygiene products for flood survivors, packing their lexington office. All while their own employees were also putting aside their needs to help others.

“It was just an unbelievable time, and to think about what our employees that were still coming to work...some of them did not have a home anymore,” said Philips.

Within a week and a half, ARH’s distribution efforts grew into a 34,000 square-foot former JC Penney storefront in Hazard. To this day, they continue to collect donations.

“During that time, no one had a job title, and we all pitched in equally, wherever we could, to serve the mission,” said Philips.

ARH’s efforts are felt tremendously through the mountains.

By the end of 2022, their efforts helped more than 20,000 people, more than 5,500 households and they distributed more than 3,200 tons of supplies.

All that was made possible with the help of over 2,200 volunteers.

Phillips says she knows recovery and rebuilding are far from over, but she says hope is still there.

“I hope people still see the hope and opportunity that exists in the mountains and the Appalachian region that we serve,” said Philips.

Phillips says, that to date, ARH has raised $2.2 million through their ARG relief fund. They’ve distributed more than $1.3 million of it to flood victims. They are still raising money and collecting donations.

