Bluegrass Realtors: Housing inventory limiting options for buyers

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Housing inventory is limiting options for buyers, according to Bluegrass Realtors.

The number of available homes is down from last year.

“There’s just way more buyers than there are willing sellers,” said Bluegrass Realtors Justin Landon. “Demand has outweighed supply, and I don’t know how we get back to a balanced market.”

Available homes on the market are down by 14% from last year. According to Bluegrass Realtors, inventory levels have gone down year over year for the third month in a row.

“We have all these people who have entered home-buying years, or peak home-buying years, but we haven’t built near enough homes for purchase or for rent to house all those people, and so you see this limited supply and really the only way out of that is to have a really frank and honest discussion on how we create more housing units. Unfortunately, that’s going to take a whole lot of people cooperating to make happen,” said Landon.

Landon says new listings are down compared to last year, with just about 1600 residential properties that came to the market. This time last year, they had around 2,100 properties come to the market.

When it comes to buying or selling a home, Landon says it’s better not to wait.

“You need to be having that professional advice well before you’re ready,” said Landon. “When you decide you want to buy because you see a house that you’re interested in. If you’re not already working with a professional, then you’re going to miss out. Things are moving too quickly.”

Landon says from the fourth of July to the beginning of the school year, the market slows down. He says, typically, when the school year starts, things start to pick up again.

