Clay Co. woman recounts being swept away in her home during EKY flood

CLAY COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s been almost one year since the devastating and deadly flooding in eastern Kentucky, and many people are still trying to get their lives back together.

That is the case in Clay County, where two people died, and numerous homes were destroyed in the Oneida community.

We spoke with one woman who literally rode out the storm in her home and is just now preparing to move back in.

“The place will never look the same. I can’t go back home to where I was at,” Clay County resident Anna Sams said.

Anna Sams lived off Little Bull Skin Road where last July, what today appears to be a gentle creek became rapids that swept her house away.

“It was the most raging water there ever was. I was sitting in my hospital bed praying and crying to the Lord,” Sams said.

Sams had recently broken her hip and feared she was not going to survive the ride her home was giving her.

“Yeah, my nephew carried me across the water,” Sams said. “He waded through it and carried me across it.”

A year later, she’s still in rental property from the Oneida Baptist Institute. Her new home is almost ready.

“Can’t get a date set on it because every time I set a date, it’s one step forward and two or three backward. I don’t know,” Sams said.

Sams says it was amazing the people who came here to help after the flood. Church and faith-based organizations helped people. Money poured in from a lot of places. But, like her, time has been a big obstacle to get through.

Emergency officials say Sams is among just a few residents still living in rental housing, but they should be in their new homes within a month or so.

