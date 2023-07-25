Everyday Kentucky
Dozens of kids graduate from One Lexington’s summer program

Dozens of kids graduated Tuesday from One Lexington’s “It Takes A Village” summer program. The program focuses on uplifting the youth of the community who are either under-served or dealing with challenges and barriers in their lives.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 1:48 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Dozens of kids graduated Tuesday from One Lexington’s “It Takes A Village” summer program.

The program focuses on uplifting the youth of the community who are either under-served or dealing with challenges and barriers in their lives.

Throughout the eight-week program, the students got to learn things like skill building, conflict resolution and money management. These are all things mentors say they can use at school and in their personal lives.

“I think these kids are doing way more good than they are bad and so we gotta be able to celebrate that,” said Devine Carama, director of One Lexington.

Carama says, historically, we see a spike in gun violence during the summer. He says keeping these kids engaged in learning and recreation is a preventative measure in addressing youth violence.

“We want to make sure that they’re busy,” said Carama. “We want to make sure that they’re learning and having fun and usher them back into the school year.”

Before they received their certificates of completion, they heard from a financial analyst about the importance of building credit and healthy spending habits. Some students say lessons like this have been some of the program’s highlights.

Carama says they even handed out awards like “most improved” and “best leader.” He says he’s seen a lot of growth from them this summer and is proud to celebrate their achievements.

“We gotta put them on a pedestal when they’re doing right, and they’re doing good,” said Carama. “Hopefully, that encourages them to do more good.”

Carama says the program’s success is built upon relationships they will now have forever.

“If you don’t have an actual connection or relationship with the kids that you serve, then 9 out of 10 it’s not going to work,” Carama said.

Carama says their work also continues during the school year. The ‘It Takes A Village’ program is offered in several area schools.

