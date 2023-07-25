Everyday Kentucky
Emergency management crews speak about the dangers of hot cars

Emergency management crews are reminding folks of the dangers of hot cars.
By Alexa Minton
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 4:52 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Emergency management crews are reminding folks of the dangers of hot cars.

When we have warmer temperatures, it is important to remain cautious as your car can hold in heat, especially when it comes to both pets and children alike in the backseat.

“Overtime, as the heat elevates, the kids will naturally try to cope with the heat. But over extended periods of time and extreme heat, they will lose the ability to cope, and that can lead to some serious medical conditions,” said EMT Markus Stephens.

Light can pass easily through the glass windows of your car into the closed vehicle. Some of the light is absorbed by the objects and surfaces inside and reradiated out as heat. The glass can then trap in the heat, causing temps to rise quickly in the vehicle even with a cracked window.

“Cracking a window in a hot car has little to no effect that heat is still getting trapped inside that vehicle,” said Stephens.

After just 10 minutes in hot temperatures, your car’s temperature can change.

In 70-degree air temperatures, your car can get up to 90 degrees in just 10 minutes but up to 112 in 60 minutes of continuous sunlight.

In 80-degree air temperatures, your car can get up to 99 degrees. In just 10 minutes, but up to 123 in 60 minutes and finally, when our air temperatures are at 90 degrees, after 10 minutes, your car’s temperature will feel like 109 degrees.

“Call 911 immediately. That is the number one thing you should do if you see a pet or a person in a hot car. Anything with a pulse, call 911,” said Major Derek Roberts with the Lexington Fire Department.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

