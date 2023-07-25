FCPS announces new principal for Henry Clay High School

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington high school is under new leadership.

Dr. Corye Franklin is the new principal of Henry Clay High School.

Franklin most recently served as the principal at Arsenal Technical High School in Indianapolis. It’s the largest high school in the district.

According to WRTV, Franklin was placed on administrative leave on August 30 pending an investigation into “potential district policy violations.” He resigned December 31

We reached out to the district for comment about Franklin. We have not yet heard back.

Fayette County Public Schools Superintendent Demetrius Liggins says Franklin’s diverse background in education uniquely prepares him for his new chapter at Henry Clay.

