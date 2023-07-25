FIRST ALERT | Chris Bailey Tracks Steam and Some Storms

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s a steamy day across the Commonwealth as a few scattered storms join the fun. Temps get set to do a little late July sizzle in the coming days before a strong cold front sweeps in by early next week.

Temps today range from the middle 80s east to the low and mid 90s west. Humidity levels are up there and that will help fuel a few storms to go up as the day wears on.

Storms today won’t be nearly as widespread but we will see some scattered stuff going up. This same trend will be noted through the rest of the week as temps start to sizzle just a bit. This is the first time all summer we will likely have some typical summer heat.

Highs hit the 90-degree range over the second half of the week into the weekend. While our numbers will be above normal, the core of the heat stays to our west.

A cold front drops into the region late this weekend and early next week. We need to watch the setup during this time because it may very well put us back into the zone of northwest to southeast tracking rounds of storms.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.