Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
2023 St. Jude Dream Home

FIRST ALERT | Chris Bailey Tracks Steam and Some Storms

radar
radar(wkyt)
By Chris Bailey
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 2:51 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s a steamy day across the Commonwealth as a few scattered storms join the fun. Temps get set to do a little late July sizzle in the coming days before a strong cold front sweeps in by early next week.

Temps today range from the middle 80s east to the low and mid 90s west. Humidity levels are up there and that will help fuel a few storms to go up as the day wears on.

Storms today won’t be nearly as widespread but we will see some scattered stuff going up. This same trend will be noted through the rest of the week as temps start to sizzle just a bit. This is the first time all summer we will likely have some typical summer heat.

Highs hit the 90-degree range over the second half of the week into the weekend. While our numbers will be above normal, the core of the heat stays to our west.

A cold front drops into the region late this weekend and early next week. We need to watch the setup during this time because it may very well put us back into the zone of northwest to southeast tracking rounds of storms.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

AppHarvest has filed for bankruptcy.
AppHarvest files for bankruptcy
Carlee Russell, a 25-year-old woman from Hoover, Alabama, was initially reported missing July 13.
Alabama woman confesses to fabricating kidnapping
Dr. Corye Franklin
FCPS announces new principal for Henry Clay High School
A large rescue operation had to be conducted at Cumberland Falls.
Man survives going over Cumberland Falls, asks for smoke
Back to school
School start dates around Kentucky

Latest News

WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast
Heating up across Kentucky
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Steam set to roll across Kentucky
Severe
FIRST ALERT | Chris Bailey Tracks Steamy Temps and Some Storms
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast