Good Question: Why do some stores have a separate liquor store entrance?

Today’s Good Question comes from a viewer who wants to know why some stores can sell liquor inside while others require a separate entrance.(Pexels)
By Victor Puente
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 1:22 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Today’s Good Question comes from a viewer who wants to know why some stores can sell liquor inside while others require a separate entrance.

For today’s Good Questions, James says, “I remember being told years ago that if a store like Meijer, Kroger, or Walmart was going to have a liquor department, it had to have a completely separate entrance. Why doesn’t this apply to drug stores like CVS or Walgreens? Also, now Target has liquor in their food section. What has changed, if anything, and why haven’t other stores made changes to reflect updated rules?”

Well, James, the laws haven’t changed, but there are different rules depending on the business.

ABC Enforcement Officer Timothy Richardson with Lexington Police told us Kentucky law does require large retailers to have separate entrances for their liquor stores. However, if less than 10% of their sales come from groceries, they can apply for what’s called a Quota Retail Package Alcohol Sale License.

Richardson told us Target or CVS-type stores meet that because less than 10% of their annual receipts are from grocery Items. But places like Meijer or Kroger sell enough food or grocery items, they have to have a separate store.

The Kentucky ABC Office sets the amount of those licenses based on the population of a city or county.

Richardson told us Lexington has seen an increase in applications for the Quota Retail Package License, but due to the limit set by the State ABC, there are none currently available.

If you have a Good Question you’d like us to try to answer, send it to goodquestion@wkyt.com.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

