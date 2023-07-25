Everyday Kentucky
Group with FCPS performing arts school calls for more funding to promote diversity in the arts

By Grason Passmore
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 10:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - There is a call for change at one Lexington school devoted to the arts.

Monday night, dozens of parents, students and teachers with SCAPA of the Bluegrass called on Fayette County School Board Members for help.

The Fayette County School Board Meeting was full of people representing 37 years of SCAPA of the Bluegrass Monday night.

SCAPA is a public performing arts school with no space to actually perform.

“My daughter has benefited tremendously from this program, as a result of that, the community is benefiting tremendously,” said Lexington parent Sandra Chambers-Reed.

Sandra Chambers-Reed’s daughter Kayla has been a SCAPA student since fourth grade. By the time Kayla was 14, she had started Lexington’s first African American Ballet Troupe. A feat Chambers-Reed says was possible through opportunities SCAPA provided.

“For those of you who don’t know, last December, we were able to put together the Ebony Nutcracker, which was held at the Lyric Theater,” Chambers-Reed said.

Right now, SCAPA can accommodate 250 students. Dozens now ask the Fayette County School Board for more funding, for expansion, and to have a stage they don’t have to rent out anymore.

“We have been in existence a long time. We have been patient. And we would like to become a priority,” said SCAPA Principal Beth Randolph.

Randolph says they’re working on grants. But they just want a bigger, better space for the kids to learn, create and give back.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

