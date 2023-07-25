Everyday Kentucky
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Steam set to roll across Kentucky

By Jim Caldwell
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 6:58 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Scattered storm chances will stick around for today. Most of you will remain dry and very warm!

It doesn’t appear that the storm chances for today will be anything close to what we experienced on Monday night. These storms will be very scattered across Kentucky through the afternoon & evening hours. Temperatures will begin to crank a little bit more today. Most will see highs reach the upper 80s to around 90 degrees. There could be just enough humidity in the air to make it feel like the low 90s.

For weeks, we have been talking about a big heat dome that included a big chunk of the country. It has avoided central and eastern Kentucky. Now, we will have our fair shot at it! Beginning Wednesday, temperatures will likely reach the low 90s and the heat index probably hits the upper-90s to 100. Throw in a few storms and you have a very typical run of Summer days around here.

The end of the week will sizzle even more. Those highs will reach the mid-90s with a heat index that blows past 100 and could hit 100-105 for some of you. Finally, Summer will flex a little in Kentucky.

Take care of each other!

