One seriously hurt after car crashes into tree in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - One person is seriously hurt after a car crashed into a tree in Lexington.

It happened just before noon Tuesday in the area of Richmond Road and Shriner’s Lane.

Police say a vehicle heading outbound on Richmond Road went off the road and hit a tree in the center median.

The driver was taken to the hospital with what’s reported to be serious injuries. A passenger in the car was taken to the hospital with what’s reported to be minor injuries.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

Outbound Richmond Road was closed where the crash happened while crews worked the scene.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.