Recent Lexington high school graduate to compete in Junior Olympics

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A recent Lexington high school graduate will soon fulfill his athletic dream.

Joel Roberts graduated from Frederick Douglass in May. Next week, he is headed to Iowa to compete in the Junior Olympics.

“Freshman and junior year, I was really thinking about giving up. I was failing. I was doing so bad,” Roberts said.

Struggling academically and on a winless football team in Louisville, Joel Roberts’ high school years were turbulent at times.

“God moved us to Lexington, and I had to make up the grades, put in the work, do the time,” Roberts said.

Roberts changed schools, changed his mindset and, eventually, he changed sports, picking up field events in track.

"I never even thought I would be here," Roberts said. "I never knew what a shot-put or a discus was."

Roberts first saw his hard work pay off in May with a diploma, but he told us then that he still had goals set for himself. He said he wanted to go to the Junior Olympics for shot put and discus.

He went on to do just that, making it in for both events through a regional qualifier in Knoxville.

Soon, he’ll represent the Bluegrass in Des Moines, Iowa.

“I know the competition’s gonna be really tough. They’re coming from all over the country. I’m going to make some things shake,” Roberts said.

No matter how it shakes out, he’s happy he stayed on this course.

“I started to love shotput and discus ever since,” Roberts said. It’s just stacking. The love is just stacking.”

As the love stacks, so do the number of throws. Some are better than others, but each one takes him closer to fulfilling his dreams of going pro himself and fills his mother’s heart with pride.

“When they were probably really younger, you just think, ‘Oh, they could be out there, and you never think those types of things come true.’ he’s living out something that I saw years ago,” said Roberts’ mother, Rachel Dixon.

The AAU Junior Olympic Games start July 26. Roberts’ mom says they are taking off for Iowa on the 31 and Joel will compete on August 2 and 3. After that, he will become a student-athlete at Campbellsville University this fall.

