UK Baseball Returning Key Trio

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - UK Baseball announced on Monday that they will return a key trio for the 2024 season.

Catcher Devin Burkes, who had a breakout campaign in his first full season as UK’s starter, will be a redshirt junior. UK had previously announced his return.

Shortstop Grant Smith, a Golden Glove finalist, will return as a fifth-year senior. Behind his defense, UK led the nation in fielding percentage. He batted .281 in starting all 61 games with 37 runs, eight doubles, eight home runs, 30 RBI and an SEC-leading 11 sacrifices (which tied with teammate Jase Felker).

Morehead, Kentucky native and right hand pitcher Mason Moore will also be back as a junior. He came to life in the postseason where he tossed 10 scoreless innings in two tight regional victories, including closing out the championship game. He added 4.1 more scoreless innings in the Super Regional versus high-powered and eventual national champion LSU. Moore had the second-lowest earned run average (1.80) in the coach Nick Mingione era for pitchers with at least 30 innings and owns the 3rd-lowest hits allowed/9 innings in school history (5.03/9).

According to UK Athletics, all three were eligible for the Major League Baseball Draft and had “professional opportunities”.

