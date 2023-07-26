Anderson Co. band director indicted on rape charges

ANDERSON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A grand jury indicted the Anderson County band director who’s accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a student.

Patrick Brady is facing a list of charges, including rape, sodomy, sexual abuse and unlawful transaction with a minor.

The sheriff’s office arrested him on Tuesday.

It’s not clear if Brady is still an employee with the district.

He’s in the Shelby County Detention Center.

