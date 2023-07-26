Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
2023 St. Jude Dream Home

Arrest made during Whitley Co. death investigation

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6
By Cameron Aaron
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 3:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Whitley County Sheriff’s Office said one person has been arrested during a death investigation.

Deputies said the incident happened on Friday, July 21. They said the only witness to the incident reportedly left the scene while deputies performed life-saving actions on the victim.

Officials said the witness also tampered with physical evidence before leaving the scene.

On Saturday, July 22, Kelly Troglen, 43, was arrested and charged with fleeing police and tampering with physical evidence.

At this time, officials said they do not suspect foul play in the death investigation.

The person’s name was not released, but the body was sent to the medical examiner’s office.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is dead after they were hit by a car on Nicholasville Road early Wednesday morning.
Coroner identifies person killed in early morning Lexington crash
Dr. Corye Franklin
FCPS announces new principal for Henry Clay High School
Dr. Kristy Field
FCPS high school gets first female principal in its history
Ambulance
One seriously hurt after car crashes into tree in Lexington
Back to school
School start dates around Kentucky

Latest News

Police arrested 28-year-old Syied Malik-Kawon Epps on Wednesday.
Lexington father accused of assaulting baby
Monopoly: Lexington Edition now on sale
WATCH | Monopoly: Lexington Edition now on sale
Gage Caudill died in an ATV crash in Knott Co. Tuesday.
Police release name of student killed in ATV crash
At one of Kentucky’s largest solar farms, more than 200 sheep maintain the natural habitat,...
The surprising way sheep help Kentucky Utilities power homes