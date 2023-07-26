Everyday Kentucky
FCPS high school gets first female principal in its history

Dr. Kristy Field
Dr. Kristy Field(Fayette County Public Schools/WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 8:56 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington high school is getting its first female principal.

Fayette County Public Schools announced Dr. Kristy Field as the next head Principal of Tates Creek High School.

They say Field has more than 23 years of experience in education and is in her ninth year with Fayette County Public Schools.

Field has mostly recently served as associate principal at Lafayette High School.

