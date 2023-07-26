Everyday Kentucky
FIRST ALERT | Chris Bailey Tracks One More Nice Day

temps
temps(wkyt)
By Chris Bailey
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 3:19 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -Steamy temps are settling into the Bluegrass state but some storms are trying to help us out. These storms will flare up from time to time over the next few days before we try to get back into a bit more of a stormy setup.

Storms will be fairly scattered across the region today with temps ranging from the upper 80s to low 90s for many with temps a little toastier than that in the west. Humidity levels will add to the stem factor.

Some late day strong to severe storms will likely be just to our north but it may be a close call on whether some of those impact the far north.

The threat for a few storms will be noted later tonight and into Thursday.

Storms and clouds would limit temps for some. Outside of storms, upper 80s to 95 would be possible across the state.

Temps for Friday are similar with less coverage of the showers and storms.

The cold front dropping in this weekend may show up just a bit earlier than what I’ve been thinking. Showers and storms look to increase late Saturday through Sunday.

Cooler temps come in behind the front.

