Name of student killed in Kentucky ATV crash released

A high school student is dead following an ATV crash in Knott County Tuesday.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 9:57 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A high school student is dead following an ATV crash in Knott County Tuesday.

Troopers with Kentucky State Police say the crash happened Tuesday afternoon on Old House Branch Rd in the Dema community, which is near the Knott/Floyd County line.

According to KSP, 16-year-old Diamont G. Caudill of Dema, was on an ATV that was being towed by another ATV. The vehicle lost control and overturned, ejecting Caudill.

Caudill was taken to an area hospital, where he died.

State police say Caudill was not wearing a helmet.

The crash is still under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

