Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
2023 St. Jude Dream Home

Investigation underway after Laurel Co. boy dies from gunshot wound, officials say

Police investigating death of 12-year-old Laurel Co. boy
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A death investigation is underway in Laurel County after the Sheriff’s Office says a 12-year-old boy died of a gunshot wound.

Right now, the circumstances surrounding the shooting are unclear.

The Sheriff’s Office says the shooting happened around 1 p.m. in a bedroom inside a home, south of London.

An autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday in Frankfort.

Right now, it’s not clear if any charges will be filed.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

AppHarvest has filed for bankruptcy.
AppHarvest files for bankruptcy
Dr. Corye Franklin
FCPS announces new principal for Henry Clay High School
Carlee Russell, a 25-year-old woman from Hoover, Alabama, was initially reported missing July 13.
Alabama woman confesses to fabricating kidnapping
Back to school
School start dates around Kentucky
A large rescue operation had to be conducted at Cumberland Falls.
Man survives going over Cumberland Falls, asks for smoke

Latest News

A grand jury indicted the Anderson County band director who’s accused of having an...
Anderson Co. band director indicted on rape charges
We have been following a large police presence on Gerald Drive in the Winburn neighborhood.
Large police presence on Gerald Dr in Lexington
Person reportedly hit by train in Laurel County
Eastern Little League
Lexington Little League team headed to regional championships for first time in over 5 years