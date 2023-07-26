Investigation underway after Laurel Co. boy dies from gunshot wound, officials say
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A death investigation is underway in Laurel County after the Sheriff’s Office says a 12-year-old boy died of a gunshot wound.
Right now, the circumstances surrounding the shooting are unclear.
The Sheriff’s Office says the shooting happened around 1 p.m. in a bedroom inside a home, south of London.
An autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday in Frankfort.
Right now, it’s not clear if any charges will be filed.
