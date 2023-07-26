Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Steamy temperatures sizzle across Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The first shot of widespread 90s, of this stretch, begins today! This setup will lead to a heat index forecast of around 100 or higher!

We’ll begin to sizzle a little more today. We have avoided the major heat this summer but it will stretch out across Kentucky later today. It will also be with us through the first part of the weekend. Temperatures will jump up to around 90 to 95 for the rest of the week. Dewpoint temperatures will run between 68 and 73 degrees. That means it will be extremely muggy or downright tropical feeling these next few days. When you have that kind of moisture in the air and highs running in the 90s, it can easily mean the Heat Index will hit 100-105.

An actual Heat Advisory has been posted for Thursday and Friday. The National Weather Service (NWS) issues heat advisories when a heat index value reaches or exceeds 105 degrees. Advisories can be made in advance if the heat index is expected to reach that value within 12 to 24 hours.

Heat Exhaustion

Excessive sweating

Nausea or cramps

Dizziness

Headache

Fainting

Rapid heartbeat

Heat Stroke

Hot, red or dry skin

High body temperature of 103 or higher

Increased pulse

Seizures

Confusion

Losing consciousness

Be sure to stay hydrated and avoid being in the heat too long while an advisory is in effect. If you are required to be outside during an advisory, be sure to protect your skin with SPF lotion, wear light-colored and loose-fitting clothes, and attempt to be in shaded areas.

The only chance of relief that we see before the weekend is a scattered shower or thunderstorm. Those will give you temporary relief. A full-blown cold front will arrive by the end of the weekend. It increases our storm chances but it will also lead to some much cooler air

