Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
2023 St. Jude Dream Home

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Steamy temperatures sizzle across Kentucky

Heat Index will reach 100 or better
Heat Index will reach 100 or better(WKYT)
By Jim Caldwell
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 7:51 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The first shot of widespread 90s, of this stretch, begins today! This setup will lead to a heat index forecast of around 100 or higher!

We’ll begin to sizzle a little more today. We have avoided the major heat this summer but it will stretch out across Kentucky later today. It will also be with us through the first part of the weekend. Temperatures will jump up to around 90 to 95 for the rest of the week. Dewpoint temperatures will run between 68 and 73 degrees. That means it will be extremely muggy or downright tropical feeling these next few days. When you have that kind of moisture in the air and highs running in the 90s, it can easily mean the Heat Index will hit 100-105.

An actual Heat Advisory has been posted for Thursday and Friday. The National Weather Service (NWS) issues heat advisories when a heat index value reaches or exceeds 105 degrees. Advisories can be made in advance if the heat index is expected to reach that value within 12 to 24 hours.

Heat Exhaustion

  • Excessive sweating
  • Nausea or cramps
  • Dizziness
  • Headache
  • Fainting
  • Rapid heartbeat

Heat Stroke

  • Hot, red or dry skin
  • High body temperature of 103 or higher
  • Increased pulse
  • Seizures
  • Confusion
  • Losing consciousness

Be sure to stay hydrated and avoid being in the heat too long while an advisory is in effect. If you are required to be outside during an advisory, be sure to protect your skin with SPF lotion, wear light-colored and loose-fitting clothes, and attempt to be in shaded areas.

The only chance of relief that we see before the weekend is a scattered shower or thunderstorm. Those will give you temporary relief. A full-blown cold front will arrive by the end of the weekend. It increases our storm chances but it will also lead to some much cooler air

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Corye Franklin
FCPS announces new principal for Henry Clay High School
Ambulance
One seriously hurt after car crashes into tree in Lexington
FILE - Some doctors said they are concerned that weight loss drugs are causing stomach paralysis.
Weight loss drugs may ‘paralyze’ stomach, according to reports
Back to school
School start dates around Kentucky
FILE - Republican presidential candidate Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during the Family...
DeSantis is unhurt in a car accident in Tennessee while traveling to presidential campaign events

Latest News

WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast
radar
FIRST ALERT | Chris Bailey Tracks Steam and Some Storms
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast
Heating up across Kentucky
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Steam set to roll across Kentucky