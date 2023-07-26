Everyday Kentucky
Large police presence on Gerald Dr in Lexington

We have been following a large police presence on Gerald Drive in the Winburn neighborhood.
We have been following a large police presence on Gerald Drive in the Winburn neighborhood.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff and Grason Passmore
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 10:56 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We have been following a large police presence on Gerald Drive in the Winburn neighborhood.

We’re still working to get more information from police about exactly what’s happening.

We know that police were searching the area and talking with people, but we are still working to confirm exactly what that investigation is about.

We are working on getting more information about the scene.

This is a developing story.

