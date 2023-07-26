Everyday Kentucky
Lexington father accused of assaulting baby

Police arrested 28-year-old Syied Malik-Kawon Epps on Wednesday.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 6:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A man is facing charges after police say he assaulted a nine-month-old baby.

Officers were called to a home on Whitney Avenue at 5:49 a.m. Tuesday for a welfare check after a nine-month-old showed up at a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

During the investigation, detectives learned the child’s father assaulted them.

Police arrested 28-year-old Syied Malik-Kawon Epps on Wednesday.

He’s charged with first-degree assault.

He’s currently in the Fayette County Detention Center.

