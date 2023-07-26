Lexington Little League team headed to regional championships for first time in over 5 years

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - For the first time since 2017, a Lexington team is headed to the Little League Regional Championships.

Eastern Little League became Kentucky State Champions last week

“We knew we had a special team when they were seven,” said Eastern Little League Assistant Coach Scotty Bowles.

Scotty Bowles and Lexington Eastern’s coaches recognized their talent early, but it took years of growth as a group to reach this point.

“Well, we’ve been working for this for a while now, half our lives,” said third baseman Brady Nahra. “It takes a lot of effort, practice.”

That practice made perfect as they slugged their way to a state championship, and now their sights are set on Whitestown, Indiana for the Great Lakes Regional.

Their coaches say they could become the first Lexington team to reach Williamsport, Pennsylvania, in 70 years.

Bowles says it’s thanks to the players putting that team first.

“They’ve all bought into the ‘we not me’ {mentality}. As we say it, we knew they were good at seven, and here they are,” said Bowles. “Everybody knows their role.”

These little leaguers may have some sleepless nights over the next week, but that’s because they will live out their dreams on the diamond.

“It’s every kid’s dream. You play in the backyard, and you’re like, ‘Hey, it’s the bottom of the 9th. World Series.’ This is their World Series,” said Bowles.

Lexington Eastern will play either Michigan or Ohio in their first game. It’s set for Sunday, August 6 at 4 p.m. airing on ESPN+

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.