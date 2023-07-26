One person dead after early morning crash in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - One person is dead after they were hit by a car on Nicholasville Road early Wednesday morning.

Police found the victim near the intersection of Nicholasville Road and Larkin Road shortly before 1 a.m. The victim was then taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The coroner says that person has since died. The person has not yet been identified.

The road was closed to investigate. It’s back open now. The driver is not expected to face charges.

This investigation is ongoing. We will provide updates as more information becomes available.

