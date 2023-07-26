Everyday Kentucky
One person seriously injured after early morning car crash in Lexington

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 6:50 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - One person is seriously hurt after they were hit by a car on Nicholasville Road early Wednesday morning.

Police found the victim near the intersection of Nicholasville Road and Larkin Road shortly before 1:00 AM. The victim was then taken to the hospital with life-threatening-injuries.

The road was closed to investigate. It’s back open now. The driver is not expected to face charges.

This investigation is ongoing. We will provide updates as more information becomes available.

Person reportedly hit by train in Laurel County