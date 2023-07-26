One person seriously injured after early morning car crash in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - One person is seriously hurt after they were hit by a car on Nicholasville Road early Wednesday morning.

Police found the victim near the intersection of Nicholasville Road and Larkin Road shortly before 1:00 AM. The victim was then taken to the hospital with life-threatening-injuries.

The road was closed to investigate. It’s back open now. The driver is not expected to face charges.

This investigation is ongoing. We will provide updates as more information becomes available.

