LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A person is dead after being hit by a train in Laurel County.

The sheriff’s office says it happened around 10 p.m. Tuesday off of Bullock and Slate Lick Road, northeast of London.

The coroner has not yet released the person’s name.

Deputies are still investigating what happened, and we’ll keep you updated.

