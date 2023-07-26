Several organizations working together to build new home for family affected by flooding

KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A number of organizations are continuing their work to bring relief to Eastern Kentucky a year after the deadly flooding.

In Knott County, a is seeing their new home built thanks to several of those organizations. Christian Appalachian Project, Appalachian Service Project and others are helping people whose homes were destroyed.

Reggie Ritchie is among those.

The creek just off Kentucky 550 washed his home off its foundation. It has been a long process to get to where he is now. He says his family was in a tough financial situation to get help, but a lot of people stepped up.

“I would be in a really tough place. I don’t think there would be any way to recover without some of these agencies and assistance,” Ritchie said. “I can’t pull it out of my pocket. I don’t make the kind of money to pull it out of my pocket. I don’t qualify for the other. The programs have been a blessing.”

Lt. Governor Jacqueline Coleman and other local and state officials also attended the event. Ritchie tells us he hopes to be in his new home by Christmas.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.