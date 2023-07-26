Everyday Kentucky
SPECIAL REPORT - Appalachia Rises: Healing, Hope, Recovery

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 3:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Appalachia Rises: Healing, Hope, Recovery.

Over the next hour, we are taking a look at how the region is recovering after last year’s historic and deadly floods.

We will revisit some of the people we met just hours after flood waters filled the valleys and hollers of Eastern Kentucky.

We’ll also look at how geography plays a role in flooding in Eastern Kentucky.

We will also track the money, both federal dollars and money you have donated, to help Eastern Kentucky heal and rebuild.

Watch our special report Appalachia Rises: Healing, Hope, Recovery above.

