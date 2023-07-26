Everyday Kentucky
The surprising way sheep help Kentucky Utilities power homes

In Mercer County, agriculture and science are combining to help transform clean and affordable energy.
By Jason Lindsey
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 5:22 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
MERCER COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - You are not going to believe what’s helping a Kentucky utility company power homes.

We went to Mercer County, where agriculture and science are combining to help transform clean and affordable energy.

At one of Kentucky’s largest solar farms, more than 200 sheep maintain the natural habitat, growing under the solar panels.

“What’s crazy about it is, the sheep do a better job because they are able to easily navigate under these panels, where it is difficult with somebody with a weed eater or a lawn mower,” said KU spokesperson Daniel Lowry.

Daniel Lowry says this is a perfect partnership with Ku and Shaker Village at Pleasant Hill, Kentucky.

“A lot of thought and a lot of planning went into putting the sheep here, at EW Brown,” said Lowry.

“We worked together to select 64 different native species that are sheep friendly, we knew would be beneficial to the habitat, but also provide proper nutrition for the sheep,” said Shaker Village farm manager Michael Moore. “They do take their job very seriously, and they are very good at their job. They are able to maintain this site to a degree that is very close to what mechanical mowing would be.”

It’s also more affordable.

“Proof sheep can be the main driver behind management of these solar sites. Rather it’s 50 acres or hundreds of acres, sheep are a viable solution to replace a very expensive means of mowing and weed-eating sites like this,” said Moore.

This is why other utility companies with solar panels are now adding sheep.

You can watch the sheep in action by going to LG&E and KU’s website.

