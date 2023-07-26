Everyday Kentucky
Thoroughbred trainer Jason Servis sentenced to four years in prison

Trained Maximum Security in 2019 Kentucky Derby
Trainer Jason Servis was sentenced on Wednesday to four years in prison for his role in a...
By Steve Moss
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 4:04 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, NY. (WKYT) - Trainer Jason Servis was sentenced Wednesday to four years in prison for his role in a conspiracy to manufacture, distribute and administer adulterated or misbranded performance-enhancing drugs to racehorses.

The sentence was the maximum allowed. He will also serve one year of supervised release after he leaves prison.

Servis trained Maximum Security, who crossed the wire first in the 2019 Kentucky Derby, but was disqualified for interference. Country House was named winner of the Derby.

U.S. District Court Judge Mary Kay Vyskocil suggested she would have imposed a stiffer penalty had she been able to do so.

“In my judgment, more than a 48-month sentence might be more appropriate,” Vyskocil said.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

