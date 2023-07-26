Everyday Kentucky
Tyler Childers coming to Lexington

Renowned musician and Kentucky native Tyler Childers is making a stop in Lexington.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 12:19 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Renowned musician and Kentucky native Tyler Childers is making a stop in Lexington.

Childers will perform two shows at Lexington’s Rupp Arena on Saturday, December 30 and Sunday, December 31 with special guest Shovels & Rope.

Tickets for the shows will be available via Ticketmaster Advance Registration. Registration for pre-sale tickets is open now through Sunday, July 30 at 11:59 p.m. ET

Following registration, randomly selected fans will receive an access code to participate in the pre-sale starting Wednesday, August 2 at 10 a.m. ET.

General on-sale will follow Thursday, August 3 at 10 a.m. ET. In addition to standard tickets, there will also be a VIP package available for purchase. Full details can be found at http://www.tylerchildersmusic.com/tour-dates.

