11-year-old donates stuffed animals, bubble gum to sheriff’s office

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A North Laurel Middle School student made a thoughtful donation to the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday.

Officials said Zoe, 11, donated a large number of stuffed animals and a bag of bubble gum for deputies to carry in their patrol cars.

Laurel County Sheriff John Root said the stuffed animals will be used to comfort children that are involved in car crashes, domestic incidents and traumatic situations.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.