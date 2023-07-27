ARH employee lost everything in July flooding, but is thankful a year later to be rebuilding

PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - When the flooding hit in July 2022, for many, it was in the middle of the night, and waking up to water was terrifying.

Along Kentucky 476 in Perry County, countless people were all trying to escape the water including Lee Ann McIntyre and her family.

A year later she is fortunate to be getting ready to move back home, but like so many it has been a year of trying to overcome that one night.

Last July when we drove down KY 476 in Perry Co. it looked like a war zone, a normally tranquil Troublesome Creek was still angry, but nothing like days earlier.

The destruction was everywhere and among those living along this road was Lee Ann McIntyre.

”I was actually brought home from the hospital here, so this was my childhood house,” said Lee Ann McIntyre.

A year later she is standing in her house being rebuilt after she witnessed water rise to levels she thought was impossible.

”I went out to the porch and it had already crossed the road, got underneath my large heavy SUV picked it up and started floating it down the road. I knew then this was getting bad,” said McIntyre.

McIntyre watched helplessly as floodwaters carried her vehicle down the road, but she still had to get herself, children and mother to higher ground.

”When the waters came in, it came up our legs so quickly that we knew we didn’t have a lot of time” said McIntyre.

They took off up the mountain behind the house, with scenes of entire an entire house floating down the raging creek below.

”I remember being scared, but just thinking we’ve got to go, there was not a lot of time to think,” said McIntyre.

A year later, sounds of construction mean McIntyre is still out of her home.

She and her two children are patiently waiting for the day to return.

”I’ve always been someone who tries to help and it was a humbling experience to be the one who needed help,” said McIntyre.

Her employer, Appalachian Regional Healthcare stepped up to help first

.As Assistant Vice President of Marketing for ARH McIntyre is beyond proud of the relief efforts in the days following the flooding.

It was so impactful and despite being displaced she too joined in the efforts.

”One of the things I did was donate time and serve at the distribution center that ARH set up in a time when I needed money and my own time, it was nice to get to volunteer to help other flood victims,” said McIntyre.

For McIntyre there are signs of progress in her home. She and her family hope to make new memories in that new home very soon.

New paint and flooring help to erase that terrifying night, but what she won’t forget is something you can’t see.

”I got to see some hearts of gold of people and that has changed me for the better,” said McIntyre.

