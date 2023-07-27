Breathitt County church sees ‘flood’ of love, faith in wake of deadly flooding

BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - When horrific floods ripped through Appalachia last July, hundreds of homes were destroyed and 45 lives were taken.

A majority of them lost their lives when floodwaters swept them away. Others lost their lives in the months after from flood-related issues.

Many people didn’t know where to turn or how to get help. That’s when houses of worship stepped up. In Breathitt County, County Line Community Church began providing food, clothing and shelter for those who needed it.

“We rescued people. We went and got people that we could get. We stayed here. Just about day and night, somebody was working and providing resources. We had a flood that brought a tragedy,” said Pastor Anthony Mullins.

Pastor Mullins says something even more powerful rushed in.

“Then, we had a flood of love, a flood of resources to help folks here,” Pastor Mullins said.

In July 2022, and in the months that followed, the church became a solace for those so greatly affected. He remembers sitting with people as they poured their pain at his doorstep. The sidewalk became an altar.

“But to hear them talk about losing loved ones and them pulling out of their hands, some of the conversations just broke my heart,” said Pastor Mullins.

While he tried to be a pillar of strength for others, he was also in the midst of his own heartache. His aunt, Vanessa Baker, remained unaccounted for. Search and rescue crews from all over the state spent hundreds of hours combing through debris.

“We’re not going to give up and keep trying. We’re still holding out hope that somewhere, somehow, they’ll find her. Because they need closure so bad, and I never thought that July of the next year, we’d be sitting here having a conversation saying they still have not located her remains,” Pastor Mullins said.

Larry Cundiff is one of many who has struggled with his grief and walked through these doors hoping to find a beacon to hold onto.

His home broke apart that stormy night. Separated from his family, he clung to a tree branch waiting to be rescued by the Air National Guard.

The love of his life of 45 years, Ruby, and his daughter, Nancy, didn’t survive.

They have risen from that. Been able to secure a new home, find theirselves, find faith for theirselves, get right with the Lord and been able to rise above it,” said Pastor Mullins. “It’s not been easy to get to where they’ve gotten to today. It’s been tough. It’s been hard on them.”

His daughter Mindy is all he has left. He tells us his life was spared so that now he could be saved.

While there is much more work to be done, Pastor Mullins tells us that’s where their family of faith comes in.

“But, out in the country, in those little rural areas, there are still folks that are hurting and suffering and still need help,” Pastor Mullins said. “I am thankful that the churches have not forgot those people and we’re still there to help them.”

So, as long as they have crosses to lean on and hearts to heal, there will always be a path forward.

Pastor Mullins says their church has more than doubled in size in the last year, and they welcome anyone and everyone looking for a place to fellowship. A flood memorial service is scheduled at County Line Community Church for August 1 at 7 p.m. in memory of those who died in the disaster.

