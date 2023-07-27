Cattle rescued after Clark Co. barn collapse

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Clark County Fire Department responded to a call that a barn had collapsed on top of the farm’s cattle.

The Clark County Fire Department was called out here to save cattle that were underneath a barn that had collapsed on top of them.

While this is a situation that may seem out of the ordinary, we are told this is just the type of situation that Clark County fire personnel are trained for.

“We’re trained to do many technical rescues here at the department, so it was just a normal day at the office, so to speak for us,” said Chief Steve Asbury.

While the Wednesday morning call by owner Clint Pace was not unique. The intersection between a structural collapse and a live animal rescue created a unique environment to save the living cattle.

“We usually pull them out of a pond or a sinkhole or a river. This was one of the first times we had to go remove them from a structure itself,” Chief Asbury said.

Officials don’t know what caused the collapse, but Chief Asbury believes poor weather conditions could be to blame for the collapse that killed 7 out of 15 cattle.

“We went through the process of making sure the structure was sound and safe enough for us to go inside and remove all of the live cattle that was remaining,” said Chief Asbury.

The Clark County Road and Solid Waste Department helped assist in the response.

Supervisor Allen Curtis told wkyt in a statement: “Clark County is a small, farming community that will always take care of its neighbors and we were blessed to have the right equipment and personnel to assist Mr. Pace and the first department.”

“While not all of the cattle survived this collapse, I’m told that all of the ones that were saved from the rubble are still alive and well.

