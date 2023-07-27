Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
2023 St. Jude Dream Home

Doctors warn of sun exposure dangers during summer

The summer season brings more people outdoors, but with more time in the sun comes an increased...
The summer season brings more people outdoors, but with more time in the sun comes an increased risk of damaging your skin.(10/11 NOW)
By Alyssa Williams
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 3:53 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The summer season brings more people outdoors, but with more time in the sun comes an increased risk of damaging your skin.

“Skin cancers a big problem in our country,” said Dr. John D’Orazio, Chief of Pediatric Hematology and Oncology at the University of Kentucky. “It’s one of the most frequently diagnosed of all malignancies, all cancers.”

Dr. D’Orazio said some skin cancers include squamous and basal cell carcinomas, most commonly seen in older people, and melanoma, which is the deadliest and impacts people of all ages.

“The guidelines for checking your skin frequently and to get skin checks by a professional are intended to catch these cancers early while they’re more treatable,” he added.

Dr. D’Orazio said it is important for everyone to know their own sun sensitivity.

“If you look across the population at who are the people who are getting the bad melanomas, most of the time it is people who are very fair in complexion, who have trouble getting a sun tan, and they’re gonna burn instead,” he said.

Dr. D’Orazio added even though it is more common for those with lighter complexions to get skin cancer, it is still possible for those with deeper skin tones to get it., they just happen to see it in more hidden places like the bottom of their feet.

“I don’t say “don’t go outside,” but use common sense. Try not to get sunburns, try to know your skin sensitivity for the sun and act accordingly on that,” said Dr. D’Orazio.

Wearing protective clothing, using sunscreen, and staying in the shade during the sun’s peak are great steps in preventing skin cancer.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is dead after they were hit by a car on Nicholasville Road early Wednesday morning.
Coroner identifies person killed in early morning Lexington crash
Dr. Kristy Field
FCPS high school gets first female principal in its history
Irish singer Sinéad O'Connor is seen at the Grammy Awards at New York's Radio City Music Hall,...
Sinéad O’Connor, gifted and provocative Irish singer, dies at 56
A high school student is dead following an ATV crash in Knott County Tuesday.
Name of student killed in Kentucky ATV crash released
Jason Aldean performs during CMA Fest 2022 in Nashville, Tenn., on June 9, 2022.
Jason Aldean subtly edits ‘Try That in a Small Town’ music video following backlash

Latest News

With several accidents in or around Fayette County this summer, AAA says when it comes to this...
Lexington officials emphasize traffic safety in the wake of several deadly crashes
Lexington officials cut the ribbon Thursday on “Splash!” at Charles Young Park. The splash pad...
‘Splash!’ opens at Lexington park
Lexington declares ‘phase 2 heat watch’
WATCH | Lexington declares ‘phase 2 heat watch’
Plans show a high-ground community in Knott County that will provide housing opportunities for...
WKYT Investigates | What’s the status of high-profile EKY flood relief funds?