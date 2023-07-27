Doctors warn of sun exposure dangers during summer

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The summer season brings more people outdoors, but with more time in the sun comes an increased risk of damaging your skin.

“Skin cancers a big problem in our country,” said Dr. John D’Orazio, Chief of Pediatric Hematology and Oncology at the University of Kentucky. “It’s one of the most frequently diagnosed of all malignancies, all cancers.”

Dr. D’Orazio said some skin cancers include squamous and basal cell carcinomas, most commonly seen in older people, and melanoma, which is the deadliest and impacts people of all ages.

“The guidelines for checking your skin frequently and to get skin checks by a professional are intended to catch these cancers early while they’re more treatable,” he added.

Dr. D’Orazio said it is important for everyone to know their own sun sensitivity.

“If you look across the population at who are the people who are getting the bad melanomas, most of the time it is people who are very fair in complexion, who have trouble getting a sun tan, and they’re gonna burn instead,” he said.

Dr. D’Orazio added even though it is more common for those with lighter complexions to get skin cancer, it is still possible for those with deeper skin tones to get it., they just happen to see it in more hidden places like the bottom of their feet.

“I don’t say “don’t go outside,” but use common sense. Try not to get sunburns, try to know your skin sensitivity for the sun and act accordingly on that,” said Dr. D’Orazio.

Wearing protective clothing, using sunscreen, and staying in the shade during the sun’s peak are great steps in preventing skin cancer.

