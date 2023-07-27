Everyday Kentucky
Flood recovery will be measured in years, Knott Co. officials say

In Knott County, the town of Hindman was covered in water after the flooding in July 2022. Twenty-one people in the county died. Many people there are still recovering.
By Phil Pendleton
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 1:26 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - In Knott County, the town of Hindman was covered in water after the flooding in July 2022. Twenty-one people in the county died. Many people there are still recovering.

Some people have not moved back into their permanent homes yet. Local officials say the recovery will be measured in years.

However, Judge Executive Jeff Dobson says progress is being made. One of the biggest pieces of progress is the bridge off of Kentucky 550.

The bridge was washed out. Leaving several families trapped. It took several months and nearly a million dollars to replace. One man took it upon himself to build a temporary way out.

“That’s the type of people we have here in Eastern Kentucky,” said Dobson. “Folks, they want help. They need help. But they are not going to solely depend on that.”

A lot of people simply don’t want to talk about what happened a year ago. We spoke to one man just outside Hindman. He said he is just now able to move back into his home.

Another woman, Claudette Presenda, has spent an entire year, and nearly everything she has, to move back in.

“My daughter is 20. My son is 18. And they are still traumatized by it still. They still get scared,” said Presenda.

Rebuilding and recovery, that’s measured in years, but, mentally, maybe a lifetime.

Dobson says, if not for outside help, there is no way the county would have been able to recover from the numerous losses they incurred.

